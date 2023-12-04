Lok Sabha proceeding adjourned till 12 noon

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceeding were on Monday adjourned till 12 noon after BSP member Danish Ali held a protest demanding action against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for allegedly making derogatory remarks against him.

As the House met on the first day of the Winter Session, Speaker Om Birla first read out the obituary references.

When the Question Hour started, Ali raised the issue of his complaint against Bidhuri for allegedly making derogatory remarks against him in the last session.

Ali had a placard hung around his neck.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi immediately brought it to the notice of the Speaker and requested him to ask Ali to remove it.

The speaker too told Ali that it was against Parliamentary rules to come to the House with placards and asked the BSP MP to immediately go out of the House.

“I appeal to every member not to break the rules of the House. I expect everyone of you to maintain decorum and come with a positive mind,” he said.

However, Ali continued with his protests demanding action against Bidhuri.

“I will not allow anyone to come to the House with placards,” Birla said and adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were among those present in the House.

Earlier, when the prime minister entered the House, BJP members greeted him with slogans of 'Baar Baar Modi Sarkar,' and 'Tisri Baar Modi Sarkar' in view of the party's victory in three state polls.

The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on Sunday inflicting a resounding defeat on the Congress to tighten its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland.

The Congress ousted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana to make it 3-1 for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the latest round of Assembly elections billed as a semi-final before next year's poll showdown.PTI ACB DV DV