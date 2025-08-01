Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day as Bihar poll roll revision protests rock House

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Friday following continuous protests by Opposition parties over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

As soon as the House resumed at 2 pm, the Opposition members continued with the sloganeering.

Pleas by the Chair to take up a bill, which seeks to provide seats to the Scheduled Tribes in the Goa Legislative Assembly, fell on deaf ears. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal wondered whether the Opposition was against the interest of the Scheduled Tribes and questioned their intent.

As the Opposition protests continued, the House was adjourned for the day.

Earlier in the day, amid sloganeering and display of placards by the protesting members, Speaker Om Birla said the decorum of the House should be maintained and also urged them to go back to their seats.

Birla repeatedly asserted that the behaviour of the members was not appropriate and also took the name of senior DMK leader T R Baalu, asking whether it is right to protest.

Efforts should be made to strengthen democracy and people have given the opportunity to raise their issues, Birla said as he again urged the protesting members to allow the House to run.

The Question Hour was disrupted due to the protests. With the din continuing, the proceedings were adjourned within three minutes till 2 pm. PTI PK GJS GJS DV DV