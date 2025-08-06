Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 PM

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Wednesday till 2 PM amid relentless protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on voter roll revision exercise in Bihar.

As the House resumed at 12 noon, opposition members trooped to the Well.

Dilip Saikia, who was chairing the House proceedings, asked protesting members to go back to their seats.

"Entire country is sad because of your (opposition members) action. You should have a constructive discussion in the House and not disrupt the proceedings," Saikia said.

As protests continued, Saikia adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM.

More than 30 opposition members, including from the Congress and TMC, were in the Well of the House. Some of them shouted slogans and displayed placards against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

In the morning session, Speaker Om Birla said since the opposition members were not interested in the proper functioning of the House, he is adjourning the proceedings till noon. Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in both Houses, Parliament has seen little business ever since the Monsoon session began on July 21 due to repeated adjournments, first over Operation Sindoor and then over SIR issue in Bihar.