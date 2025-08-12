Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 3 pm amid protests over voter roll revision issue

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 3 pm on Tuesday amid protests by the Opposition over the Election Commission's voter roll revision exercise in Bihar.

When the Lok Sabha met again at 12 noon after a brief adjournment, Speaker Om Birla announced a three-member panel to probe allegations against High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma and the House was in order at that time.

But soon after the announcement was made, the Opposition members began sloganeering over the Election Commission's voter roll revision exercise in Bihar.

Following the protest, the proceedings were adjourned till 3 pm.