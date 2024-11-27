Lok Sabha adjourned amid Opposition protests over Adani, Sambhal violence

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Wednesday amid protests by Opposition members over the Adani controversy, recent violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh and other issues.

As soon as the House met for the day, many Opposition members, including from Congress, were on their feet as they sought to raise various issues.

Some members from the Congress and Samajwadi Party were in the Well while other Opposition members stood in the aisle and shouted slogans.

Speaker Om Birla asked the Opposition members to allow the Question Hour and said they can take up their issues later.

Amid the din, one question was taken up.

However, the protests continued and the proceedings, which went on for about six minutes, were adjourned till noon.

The Opposition members wanted to discuss the Adani controversy and the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

The Adani Group said on Wednesday that Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar have not been charged with any violation of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment that authorities filed in the New York court in an alleged bribery case.