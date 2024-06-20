Lok Sabha results indicate people's mood ahead of assembly polls: Sharad Pawar

Pune, June 20 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the Opposition MVA alliance outperformed the ruling coalition in 155 assembly segments in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha elections, and it indicated the people's "mood" as state polls are around the corner.

Assembly elections are due in the state in October.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi allies NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress together contested all 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and won 31, Pawar said, speaking to reporters here.

"The outcome reflects the people's wishes....if you see (voting patterns in) assembly constituencies within these 31 seats, we secured victory in 155 assembly segments. The outcome reflects the mood of the people for assembly elections," he said.

Asked about opposition to the proposed Nagpur-Goa `Shaktipeeth' expressway, he said there must be some reason for it, and the government should explain why it was keen on the project. PTI SPK KRK