Lok Sabha results to turn tables in West Bengal: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Kolkata, May 17 (PTI) The Lok Sabha election results will turn the tables in West Bengal and pave the way for a BJP majority in the assembly polls, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

Addressing a strategic meeting of the BJP's election convenor, co-convenor and important members of the poll management team in the Sreerampur Lok Sabha constituency, he said the people of West Bengal have made up their minds to vote for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP.

"The Lok Sabha (poll) results on June 4 will turn the tables in West Bengal and pave the way for a BJP majority in the ensuing assembly elections," said Singh, the Union Minister of State for Personnel.

Voting in seven Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal, including Sreerampur, will be held on May 20. Assembly elections in the state are due in 2026.

Singh also called on the BJP workers to ensure that voters do not face any problems in reaching their respective polling booths.

He alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers have been trained by their leaders to indulge in all kinds of wrong practices.

The minister expressed confidence that, by the end of polling on May 20, a loud and clear message would go to the TMC leadership that the ground under their feet is slipping and "the beginning of the end of TMC dominance has started which will culminate with a BJP victory in the ensuing state assembly elections".

Singh said voters in West Bengal will choose the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections as "they want to be beneficiary of the Centre-run different welfare schemes". PTI AKV SZM