Lok Sabha Secretariat seeks note from MHA on Nishikant Dubey's complaint against Jharkhand officials

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Lok Sabha Secretariat has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to seek a "factual note" from the Jharkhand government after Speaker Om Brila took cognisance of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's "breach of privilege" notice against top state government officials, including the chief secretary and DGP.

Official sources said the Lok Sabha Secretariat wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday and asked for the information "urgently" for placing it before Birla.

The communication said, "The Ministry of Home Affairs is requested that a 'Factual Note' in the matter may kindly be obtained from the State Government of Jharkhand and furnished urgently to this Secretariat (within 15 days) for being placed before the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha." In the absence of a privilege committee of the Lok Sabha currently, Speaker Birla is expected to decide the next course of action after receiving the requisite information from the MHA, the sources said.

Dubey filed a breach of privilege notice with Birla on August 8 against some Jharkhand officials, including the district collector and SP of Deoghar, for filing an FIR against him and another MP, Manoj Tiwari, on the charge of creating a ruckus on the premises of Baidyanath Dham, a famous temple in Deoghar under the Godda Lok Sabha constituency represented by Dubey.

The other persons accompanying him, including Dubey's relatives, were also made accused in the case, the BJP MP had said.

Dubey had said they visited the temple during 'Shrawan Mela', which draws devotees in large numbers, for devotional reasons but the local administration lodged the FIR on patently "false and fabricated pretext" of causing commotion.

He noted that he was one of the trustees of the temple board and the FIR was "incomprehensible, disdainful and an act of unspoken political vendetta".

The four-term BJP MP has for long been at odds with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha government in the state headed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.