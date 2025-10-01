Lok Sabha Speaker Birla meets vice president

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday called on Vice President C P Radhakrishnan here on Wednesday.

While Birla presides over Lok Sabha, the vice president is also the chairperson of Rajya Sabha.

This is the first formal meeting of the two presiding officers of the two Houses after Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the vice president last month.

"Hon'ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla, called on Hon'ble Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, at the Vice-President's Enclave today," the vice president secretariat said on social media.