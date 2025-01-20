Lok Sabha Speaker Birla releases new edition of book on parliamentary practices, procedures

Patna, Jan 20 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday released an updated version of a book detailing the practices and procedure of Parliament.

Advertisment

The new edition of "Practice and Procedure of Parliament" -- authored by MN Kaul and SL Shakder -- has been edited by Utpal Kumar Singh, the Lok Sabha secretary general.

The speaker released the eighth edition of the English version and fifth edition of the Hindi version of the book that is referred to by members and presiding officers in day-to-day conduct of the House.

It serves as a crucial resource for understanding the functioning and operations of the Indian Parliament, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

Advertisment

The book covers a wide range of parliamentary practices, rules and conventions, providing valuable insights into the legislative process and the role of elected representatives. PTI SKU SKU SZM SZM