Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrives in Ranchi on two-day Jharkhand visit

Ranchi, May 25 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived in Ranchi on Sunday on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, during which he will participate in the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in Jamshedpur.

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato and Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth welcomed Birla at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport upon his arrival in the morning.

"I salute the land of Birsa Munda. This is the land of valour, tribal culture, values and traditions. Jharkhand is progressing on the path of modern development while preserving the culture of its tribal communities. This land is an inspiration for all of us," Birla told reporters at the airport.

He then left for the Raj Bhavan, after paying homage to Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Birsa Chowk and visiting the Shyam Temple at Harmu Road.

Seth said the Lok Sabha Speaker also visited the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park-cum-Freedom Fighter Museum in Ranchi and paid floral tributes to the tribal icon.

Birla is now heading to Jamshedpur to take part in SCCI’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

“He will return to Ranchi around 3 pm and participate in the Nagrik Abhinandan Samaroh, organised by various societies at Swarna Bhoomi, Dangratoli, at 5 pm. Nearly 156 organisations, including social and religious groups, will welcome him,” Seth added.

Birla is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Monday. PTI SAN RBT