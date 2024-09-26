Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Aizawl to attend commonwealth parliamentary association meet

Aizawl, Sep 26 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived here on Thursday to attend the 21st annual conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region Zone-3, officials said.

Birla landed at the state's lone airport in Lengpui near Aizawl in the afternoon and was received by Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama and other officials, they said.

The two-day CPA meeting will be held at Assembly hall here on September 27 and 28, officials said.

Apart from Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Nayaran Singh and Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, who is also chairman of CPA India Zone-3, will also attend the event, they said. PTI CORR MNB