Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to WW-II heroes at Kohima War Cemetery

Kohima, Nov 11 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday paid tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives during the Second World War, calling the Kohima War Cemetery a "sacred ground of courage, sacrifice, and inspiration".

Speaking at the 2nd Remembrance Day of World War-II, organised by the Nagaland government at the Kohima War Cemetery of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, Birla said the day was one of "emotion and remembrance," honouring the brave warriors who defended the nation.

"It was on this very land that our soldiers fought during the Second World War to protect this nation and made the ultimate sacrifice. When we come to this place, we pay tribute to those martyrs who gave their lives for their country," said the Lok Sabha Speaker, who was here for the 22nd Annual Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Zone-III Conference.

Recalling the famous inscription of the Kohima epitaph — 'When you go home, tell them that we gave our today for your tomorrow' — Birla said the words continue to inspire generations to dedicate their present for a better tomorrow.

"Our brave soldiers sacrificed their today for our tomorrow. This day is not just one of remembrance but also of inspiration," he added.

The Speaker also expressed gratitude to Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, noting that his father too participated in the war, while the Rajya Sainik Board has been working to uplift the morale of soldiers and ex-servicemen in the region.

"India has always been a land of warriors, a land of heroes," Birla said, affirming that the legacy of sacrifice must continue to guide the nation toward peace and unity.

Speaking on the occasion, Rio said the people of Nagaland played a vital role by assisting both the Allied and Japanese forces during the conflict.

"Many Nagas suffered great hardship, yet their resilience and humanity shone through even in those dark times," he said.

Rio added that the annual commemoration is a reminder to value peace, unity, and reconciliation.

"We must continue to remember the lessons of war and work for peace. It is our duty to preserve these memories for the younger generations," he said.

Rio said the Battle of Kohima — known as the 'Stalingrad of the East' — marked one of the fiercest and most decisive turning points of the Second World War.

British Deputy High Commission’s Bhaarat Dave, in his remarks, described the Battle of Kohima as a "turning point in the Second World War" that safeguarded freedom in Asia.

He reiterated the enduring friendship between the United Kingdom and India, saying, "These words inscribed here are not just a tribute but a call to remember and uphold peace."