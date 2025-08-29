Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stresses role of House panels amidst decline in debate standards

Bhubaneswar, Aug 29 (PTI) Expressing concern over the declining quality of debates in legislatures, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday underscored the vital role of House committees in national progress, urging them to frame recommendations keeping in view the changing requirements.

Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day National Conference of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Committees of Parliament and State/UT Legislatures, Birla said there's a need to focus on inclusive development and cater to the aspirations of marginalised communities.

He urged lawmakers to rise above party lines on issues of national interest while expressing anguish on the decline in the number of sittings of legislatures and disruptive behaviour of members in legislative bodies.

He said that decline in the level of discussions and dialogues in legislatures is a matter of concern.

Noting that the committees are the backbone of parliamentary democracy, Birla pointed out that unlike the political compulsions that drive debates in the House, the committees examine issues in detail, free from partisan politics, and arrive at consensus-based recommendations.

He dwelt at length on how committees, particularly those dealing with the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, scrutinise budgetary provisions minutely, evaluate the performance of schemes, and assess whether allocations have been fully and effectively utilised.

Their reports, he said, not only hold the government accountable but also provide valuable guidance for course correction.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also noted that the committees of Parliament and State Legislatures function in a non-partisan manner, rising above political lines to take decisions solely in the interest of the people.

Their discussions, more detailed and structured than those held in the House, provide clarity and direction to government policies and help secure consensus on sensitive issues.

Birla expressed optimism that the conference will lead to meaningful resolutions, practical suggestions, and innovative ideas that will further strengthen the role of Committees in ensuring social justice.

He said that the deliberations will contribute towards building a roadmap for an inclusive and equitable society.

The outcome of the conference will guide in long-term policy making for welfare of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, he said and suggested that the panel recommendations should be made keeping in view the changing situations.

Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh said the conference as both a review of progress and a roadmap for the future.

He underscored the need for evidence-based scrutiny, enhanced field visits, transparent monitoring of recommendations, and regular public reporting to ensure accountability.

He emphasised that these measures are vital to transforming committee advice into tangible and sustainable outcomes for the communities they serve.

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan said education is the strongest instrument of social justice and empowerment.

"The Centre is working with full commitment towards the welfare of the poor, the oppressed and the marginalized," he added.

He said committees on the Welfare of SCs and STs are vital partners in ensuring that every scheme reaches every deserving learner.

“In line with NEP 2020, we are prioritising mother-tongue learning, foundational literacy, and flexible pathways into higher education and employability", he added.

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empower tribal communities.

"Empowering tribals with dignity, opportunity, and voice is central to our national agenda. Under the PM PVTG Development Mission, we will intensify delivery with clear timelines, community participation, and transparent tracking of outcomes—covering education, health, nutrition, connectivity, and sustainable incomes." Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed pride in hosting the National Conference.

"Odisha’s experience, especially in tribal districts, shows that rigorous oversight and local delivery together improve results. We stand ready to share and scale such best practices with other States and UTs", he highlighted.

Dr. Faggan Singh Kulaste, Chairman of the SC/ST Welfare Committee, highlighted the conference’s significance in bringing Parliament and various State/UT Committees onto one platform, which strengthens coordination and on-ground delivery.

The focus of the two-day conference aims at strengthening constitutional safeguards, enhancing socio-economic development, and sharing best practices for empowering Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, said Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy in her welcome address.

The theme of the conference is 'Role of Parliamentary and Legislature Committees on Welfare, Development and Empowerment of SCs and STs'.

On the occasion, Birla released a souvenir and also inaugurated an exhibition. The Speaker later visited Jagannath Temple in Puri.

According to Padhy, the first Conference of Chairpersons of Committees on the Welfare of SCs and STs was held way back in 1976 in New Delhi. Successive conferences have been held in 1979, 1983, 1987and 2001.