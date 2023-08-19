Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to inaugurate CPA's India Region Conference in Udaipur on August 21

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will on Monday inaugurate the ninth India Region Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

The theme of the two-day conference is 'Strengthening Democracy and Good Governance in the Digital Age'.

The India Region of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) comprises 31 legislatures from across the country and has the second largest number of member branches after the African Region.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, CPA Chairperson Ian Liddell-Grainger and other dignitaries will be present at the inaugural event.

During the conference, presiding officers of state legislatures will brainstorm on how to make public representatives more effective/efficient in encouraging good governance through digital empowerment and the role of public representatives in strengthening the nation through democratic institutions.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra will address the valedictory session. PTI SKU SZM