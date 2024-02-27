Lok Sabha Speaker, RS chairman condole death of SP MP Barq

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday condoled the death of veteran parliamentarian Shafiqur Rahman Barq.

A Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Barq died on Tuesday during treatment at a private hospital in Moradabad following prolonged illness. He was 93.

In a social media post, Dhankhar said Barq remained deeply committed to the public cause throughout his long political career.

Barq was born on July 11, 1930 in Sambhal. The senior SP leader, who has been a four-time MLA, was elected MP from Sambhal in 2019.

He was elected MP from Moradabad three times and represented Sambhal twice in Lok Sabha.

Birla said the death of Barq was extremely sad.

"I pray for eternal peace of his soul. May the Almighty give strength to his friends and family to bear this loss," Birla said in his condolence message. PTI NAB KSS KSS