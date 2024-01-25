Lok Sabha Speaker to inaugurate presiding officers' conference on Saturday

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the 84th All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC) in Mumbai on January 27, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

During the two-day conference, the attendees will hold discussions on strengthening people's trust in democratic institutions and the need to maintain discipline and decorum in Parliament and the legislatures of states and Union Territories. It will also deliberate on how to make the committee system more purposeful and effective.

The valedictory session will be addressed by the Lok Sabha speaker on Sunday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Neelam Gorhe; Presiding Officers of Legislatures of states and Union Territories, Maharashtra ministers, members of the Maharashtra legislature and other dignitaries will attend the event.

The Presiding Officers' Conference will be preceded by the 60th Conference of Secretaries of Legislative bodies in India on January 27.

Lok Sabhac Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh will chair the Conference of Secretaries of Legislative bodies in India in which they will discuss 'Making Use of Cutting Edge Technologies in the Service of Legislature'. PTI AO CK