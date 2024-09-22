Lok Sabha speaker to inaugurate two-day conference of presiding officers on Sep 23

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate a two-day conference of the India region of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association on Monday.

Presiding officers of legislatures of states and Union territories and officers will deliberate on the theme "The Role of Legislative Bodies in the Attainment of Sustainable and Inclusive Development", the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

About 46 presiding officers, four chairpersons, 25 speakers, three deputy chairpersons, 14 deputy speakers of legislatures of states and Union territories will attend the conference.

The conference will be preceded by a meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association's India region executive committee.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association's India region was created in 2004 and has 31 member branches, including the Parliament of India and 30 state and Union Territory legislatures. PTI SKU SKU SZM