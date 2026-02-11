Lok Sabha takes up Question Hour amid Opposition din

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Lok Sabha took up Question Hour on Wednesday amid vociferous protests and shouting of slogans by Opposition members over various issues.

As many as 13 questions and their supplementaries were taken up during the Question Hour.

Opposition members shouted slogans as they sought to raise certain questions but P C Mohan, who was in the Chair, did not allow them.

Some Opposition members were heard shouting 'we want justice'.

After the protests, Opposition members walked out of the House at around 11.30 am.

The discussions on the Union Budget resumed on Tuesday signalled the end of the logjam between the government and the Opposition.

While responding to a supplementary query related to renewable energy on Wednesday, New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said the country is leading the way in green energy.

India has policy as well as political stability and entities want to make investments in the country, he noted.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while replying to a supplementary question from TMC member Kirti Azad, took a swipe at the West Bengal government and asked why the state government was slow in land acquisition for railway projects.

TMC (Trinamool Congress) is in power in West Bengal, which is set for polls this year Speaker Om Birla has decided not to attend the House till the process for the no-confidence motion notice brought against him by the Opposition is settled.

Since February 2, Lok Sabha witnessed unruly scenes and repeated disruptions that led to the suspension of seven Congress and one CPI(M) members for the rest of the Budget session.

Apprehending unpleasant scenes, Birla requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to attend the House last week when he was to respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

Birla's claim that Congress members could create unpleasant scenes had further aggravated the stalemate between the government and the opposition.

Due to disruptions, the prime minister could not respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address delivered to both the Houses on January 28.

The motion was adopted by a voice vote amid sloganeering by the opposition.