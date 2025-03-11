Lok Sabha: TMC demands assembly elections in Manipur

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Tuesday said that Manipur has not received justice from the prime minister and demanded that assembly elections be held immediately in the state.

Participating in a debate on the supplementary demands for grants, excess grants and the Manipur budget, Banerjee said the Centre should have imposed President's Rule in Manipur 18 months ago.

"We went to Manipur 18 months back and demanded imposition of Article 356. But at that time, Article 356 was not imposed. Now 356 has been imposed," he said.

As a result, Banerjee said, many people have died in Manipur due to violence and religious structures, including churches and temples, have been vandalised.

"Manipur has not got justice from the prime minister... Manipur needs justice. Immediately, Assembly elections should be held in Manipur," he said.

President's rule was imposed in strife-torn Manipur last month. More than 220 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

Banerjee said that had the prime minister gone to Manipur, such a situation would not have arisen in the state.

"Such a little amount has been allocated to Manipur. How will it help Manipur to develop?" Banerjee said while expressing dissatisfaction with the budgetary allocation.

He said that Manipur has suffered more than any other state due to recent inflation. PTI BKS RT