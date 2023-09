New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Lok Sabha will on Thursday hold a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Just before he adjourned the House for the day after the passage of the women's reservation bill, Speaker Om Birla informed the members that Lok Sabha will take up a discussion on the success of the latest moon mission and the India's glorious space journey.

Rajya Sabha discussed the subject on Wednesday.