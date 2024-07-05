Lok Sabha's House committee to deal with MPs' accommodation formed

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) The House Committee of Lok Sabha which deals with residential accommodation and other amenities of members has been constituted.

Speaker Om Birla has nominated 12 members to the committee which is headed by BJP MP and former Union minister Mahesh Sharma.

The other prominent members of the panel include Kalyan Banerjee of TMC, D Purandeswari of BJP and Akshay Yadav of SP.

The committee will decide on the accommodation of several of the Lok Sabha members, including 281 first timers.

After the 18th Lok Sabha was constituted last month, the Lok Sabha Secretariat had accommodated those members who do not have an official house in the national capital at the Western Court and state bhavans run by various state governments.

The 12-member committee is nominated by the Speaker for a period of one year.

The formation of the new committee was announced by the Lok Sabha Secretariat through a bulletin on Thursday. PTI NAB ZMN