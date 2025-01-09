Lokayukta arrests Hassan Municipal Commissioner, Bengaluru official in bribery cases

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) Hassan City Municipal Commissioner T N Narasimha Murthy was caught red-handed by Lokayukta officials while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a contractor on Thursday.

Along with Murthy, engineer Venkatesh was also arrested.

According to the Lokayukta, the trap was laid following a complaint by contractor Sunil Kumar.

The Commissioner had allegedly demanded the Rs 1.5 lakh bribe for clearing a bill.

As soon as Murthy accepted the money, Lokayukta officials apprehended him.

"The accused persons have been secured, and the bribe amount has been recovered. The investigation is ongoing," the Lokayukta said in a statement.

In a similar action in Bengaluru, the Lokayukta team arrested Suresh, the Office Superintendent of Karnataka Appellate Tribunal, Hall-5, for taking a bribe of Rs 60,000 on Thursday.

Complainant Basavaraju Nadikeshwara Matha from Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district alleged that Suresh had demanded the bribe to secure a stay on an order issued by the Court of Additional Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Hubballi.

"The accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money, and an investigation is ongoing," the Lokayukta added. PTI GMS SSK GMS ROH