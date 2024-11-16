Lokayukta asks Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan to appear on Dec 3 in assets case

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Nov 16 (PTI) Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Saturday said the Lokayukta police probing the disproportionate assets case against him has issued notice to him to appear on December 3.

The minister told PTI that the Enforcement Directorate carried out searches in connection with the disproportionate assets case against him. Later, the ED transferred the matter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau for further investigation.

The ACB handed over the case to the Lokayukta for further probe, which has now served him a notice, Khan said.

"It's a routine notice. There's nothing new in it," he said.

According to the Lokayukta sources, the Minister has been asked to appear on December 3.

While probing the IMA Ponzi scam, the ED had conducted searches on premises linked to Khan way back in August 2021, sources said.

The ED later shared some material pertaining to the disproportionate assets case with the ACB. After the ACB became defunct, the case was transferred to the Lokayukta to investigate it further, they said. PTI GMS GMS VGN KH