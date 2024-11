Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI) Karnataka Lokayukta on Tuesday conducted raids on eleven government officials in various parts of the state, official sources said.

Advertisment

The raids started in the morning and are in progress at multiple locations linked to the officials at several places including Belagavi, Haveri, Davangere, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Ramanagara and Dharwad, they said Officials are verifying documents, assets and valuables, the sources added. PTI KSU RS RS