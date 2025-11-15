Lokayukta files status report in MUDA case against CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Nov 15 (PTI) Karnataka Lokayukta filed a status report in trial court on Saturday in connection with the investigation into the alleged irregularities in allocation of MUDA land parcels to CM Siddaramaiah's family.

The City Civil and Sessions Court on Saturday heard proceedings in the private complaint filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with regard to the charges.

The complaint accuses the chief minister and others of alleged irregularities in the allotment of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites to members of the CM’s family.

When the matter was called, the complainant appeared in person. The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the SPP appearing for the Lokayukta were also present.

During the brief hearing, the Lokayukta’s SPP submitted a status report on the ongoing probe into the MUDA-related allegations.

A copy of the report was handed over to the complainant. The prosecutor informed the court that a substantial portion of the investigation is currently in progress and sought additional time to file a more detailed and updated report.

Accepting the submission, the court adjourned the proceedings to December 4 for the next hearing. PTI GMS GMS ADB