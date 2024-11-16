Lokayukta notice to Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan in disproportionate assets case

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Nov 16 (PTI) Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Saturday said the Lokayukta police probing the disproportionate assets case has summoned him.

Advertisment

The minister told PTI that the Enforcement Directorate carried out a raid against him in connection with the disproportionate assets. Later, the ED transferred the matter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau for further investigation.

The ACB handed over the case to the Lokayukta for further probe, which has now served him a notice, Khan said.

"It's a routine notice. There's nothing new in it," he said.

Advertisment

While probing the IMA Ponzi scam, the ED had raided Khan way back in August 2021, sources said.

The ED later shared some material pertaining to the disproportionate assets case with the ACB. After the ACB became defunct, the case was transferred to the Lokayukta to investigate it further, they said. PTI GMS KH