Lokayukta police question CM Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi in MUDA case

Mysuru: The Lokayukta police on Friday questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi B M in the MUDA site allotment case, Lokayukta sources said.

"Parvathi was summoned today and the questioning went on for more than two hours," a Lokayukta official said. Lokayukta police on September 27 registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased land and gifted it to her -- and others, following a Special Court order on September 25.

The order of the Special Court came a day after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah.

The ED has also registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR by police, against the Chief Minister over the alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority).