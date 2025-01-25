Lokayukta police submits report to Special Court in MUDA case involving Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: The Lokayukta police have submitted their report to the Special Court in Bengaluru regarding the MUDA alternative site allotment case, which involves Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife.

The report was submitted on Friday, ahead of the court hearing scheduled for January 27.

According to sources, the report was initially set to be submitted a day before the hearing. However, since January 25 was a fourth Saturday and a court holiday, the Lokayukta police advanced the submission to January 24.

Officials from the Mysuru Lokayukta remained tight-lipped about the contents of the report and refused to disclose any details.

The case stems from an FIR registered against Siddaramaiah and others on September 27, 2024.

Following a complaint by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, the special court in Bengaluru had directed the jurisdictional Lokayukta police in Mysuru on September 25 to conduct an investigation.

As per the complaint, a piece of land originally owned by Devaraju was sold to B M Mallikarjuna Swamy on August 25, 2004. The land, initially classified as agricultural, was later converted for non-agricultural use.

On October 6, 2010, Mallikarjuna Swamy transferred the land to his sister, B M Parvathi, the wife of CM Siddaramaiah. Beginning in 2014, Parvathi submitted multiple requests to Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) seeking compensation for the acquired land.

Subsequently, on December 12, 2021, then-MUDA Commissioner D B Natesh allotted 14 alternative sites on a 50:50 ratio. However, in light of the controversy, Parvathi returned all the sites to MUDA on October 3, 2024.