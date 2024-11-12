Lokayukta raided 9 govt officials in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI) The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted raids on nine government officials across various parts of the state on Tuesday, officials said.

Raids were carried out at 40 locations linked to these officials in several districts, including Belagavi, Haveri, Davangere, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Ramanagara, and Dharwad, they added.

According to sources, those raided included Srinivas, Deputy Director (Women and Child Welfare Department)-Haveri; Kamalraj P H, Assistant Director (Commerce and Industries Department)-Davangere; Venkatesh S Majumdar, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax Department)-Belagavi; and Nagesh D, Public Relations Officer (Mysuru City Corporation).

Officials inspected documents, assets, and valuables during the raids, they said.