Lokayukta raids 10 govt officers in DA case, unearth assets worth Rs 35.32 cr

Bengaluru, Nov 25 (PTI) Lokayukta sleuths on Tuesday carried out simultaneous raids on 10 government officials in connection with a disproportionate assets case, unearthing unaccounted wealth to the tune of Rs 35.32 crore.

According to Lokayukta officials, the coordinated raids started early in the morning across various locations linked to the accused officers.

The searches were conducted at the premises of Puttaswamy C, Chief Accounts Officer, Town Muncipality in Mandya, Prem Singh, Chief Engineer of Upper Krishna Project in Bidar, Ramaswamy C, Revenue Inspector of Hootgalli Muncipality, Mysuru, Shekhappa, Executive Engineer, Office of the Project Director, Haveri, among others.

Shekappa was found to possess the highest valued assets among the 10 officials.

His estimated net worth on paper stood at Rs 5.36 crore, including 14 sites (plots), three houses, Rs 10.44 lakh in cash, Rs 25.4 lakh worth ornaments, Rs 15 lakh worth of Vehicles and Rs 1.18 crore worth household articles. PTI GMS GMS ROH