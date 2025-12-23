Lokayukta raids four govt officers in K'taka, unearths Rs 19 crore worth assets

Bengaluru, Dec 23 (PTI) The sleuths of Karnataka Lokayukta on Tuesday carried out coordinated raids against four government officers accused of amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income, an official said.

The raids started early in the morning at 17 places linked to these officers, a Lokayukta officer said.

During the search, the Lokayukta sleuths unearthed Rs 19.2 crore worth assets of the accused officers.

A zilla parishad assistant secretary in Bagalkote and an Assistant Executive Engineer, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Raichur were among the officials raided by Lokayukta.

One of them was found possessing wealth worth Rs 9.89 crore.

The Lokayukta sleuths searched his four locations and found that he owned seven plots (sites), four houses, a commercial complex, which are worth Rs 9.17 crore.

He had cash Rs 2.02 lakh, Rs 8.22 lakh worth ornaments and Rs 62 lakh worth vehicles.

The value of a woman official's assets was estimated at Rs 4.09 crore. PTI GMS GMS SA