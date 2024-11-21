Lokayukta raids four Karnataka govt officials, finds disproportionate assets worth over Rs 26.66 cr

Bengaluru, Nov 21 (PTI) Karnataka Lokayukta Police on Thursday conducted search operations across the state in connection with complaints regarding disproportionate asset cases registered against four government officers, and it was found that they had acquired disproportionate assets worth over Rs 26.66 crore.

Advertisment

Simultaneously, searches were conducted at the residences, offices and houses of the relatives of the accused government officers at more than 22 places.

The search pertains to cases registered at Lokayukta Police Stations of Bengaluru, Mandya, and Chikkaballapura, an official release said.

The officials are Krishnaveni M C, a Senior Geologist, Mines and Geology Department; Mahesh, Managing Director of Kaveri Neeravari Nigama's Surface Water Data Center; N K Thippeswamy, Director of Town and Country Planning; and Mohan K, Excise Superintendent at the office of the Joint Commissioner of Excise.

Advertisment

Lokayukta officials have documents, assets and valuables, including gold ornaments and cash.

According to Lokayukta, while Krishnaveni M C has acquired disproportionate assets to the tune of over Rs 11.93 crore, Mahesh has acquired over Rs 6.89 crore.

Mohan had acquired disproportionate assets worth over Rs 4.37 crore and it was Rs 3.46 crore in the case of Thippeswamy, they said. PTI KSU KH