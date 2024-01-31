Lokayukta raids MESCOM engineer's office, residence

Mangaluru, Jan 31 (PTI) Lokayukta sleuths on Wednesday conducted raids on the office and residence of Mangalore electricity supply company (MESCOM) Executive Engineer Shantakumar, who allegedly amassed wealth beyond his known source of income.

Shantakumar has been working in Mangaluru for the past six years, according to sources.

The Mescom Attavar division office and the executive engineer's residence at Konchady were searched in the morning, police said.

The lokayukta raids also extended to Shantakumar's Bengaluru residence, they added. PTI MVG MVG ANE