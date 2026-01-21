Lokayukta raids on Sarfaraz Khan unearth wealth worth Rs 14.38 crore including 38 acres land

Bengaluru, Jan 21 (PTI) The Karnataka Lokayukta on Wednesday said cooperative societies director Sardar Sarfaraz Khan was found to be possessing assets to the tune of Rs 14.38 crore.

The Lokayukta sleuths had raided at 13 locations linked to Khan including "his residences, offices and the residences of his relatives," on December 24, 2025 in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case, according to a release.

Khan is presently working as Secretary to the government in the Housing and Minority Welfare Department. He is close to the Housing and Minority Welfare Minister, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

During the searches, the Lokayukta team found him owning four houses, 37 acres of agricultural land, which is estimated to be worth Rs 8.44 crore. The team found ornaments worth Rs 3 crore, Rs 1.64 crore worth vehicles, fixed deposits and other investments worth Rs 5.94 crore, the release added.