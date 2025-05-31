Lokayukta raids places connected to officials

Belagavi (Karnataka), May 31 (PTI) The sleuths of Karnataka Lokayukta on Saturday conducted raids at multiple locations across the state, connected to government officials who are accused of amassing assets disproportionate to their known source of income, officials said.

Raids were conducted at seven districts including Belagavi, Bagalkote, Ballari, Udupi, Davanagere, Dharwad and Gadag, a press statement said.

According to the Lokayukta officials, the places raided were connected to Siddalingappa - District Manager at D Devaraj Urs Backward Abhivrudhi Nigama in Belagavi; Shaila Subash Tatrani, First Division Assistant of Grameen Abhivrudhi and Panchyatraj Department in Bagalkote; and Amin Mukthar Ahmed, Superintendent Engineer of PWD in Ballari.

Other government officials who were targetted in the raids are: Ramkrishna, PDO at Grama Panchayat Bada Village, Shiggaon Haveri; Girish Rao, Accountant at MESCOM in Karkala; Gangadhar Shirol, Project Director at Nirmiti Kendra, Gadag; and H Suresh, Chief Engineer of PWD, Communication and Building (N) Zone in Dharwad, the officials added in the statement. PTI AMP ADB