Lokayukta raids unearth 36.53 crore assets of eight government officers in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Mar 6 (PTI) The Lokayukta sleuths on Thursday raided places linked to eight government officials, who are accused of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, in various parts of the state.

The raid unearthed assets worth Rs 36.53 crore, including immovable properties worth Rs 26.47 crore, jewels worth Rs 3.73 crore and vehicles worth Rs 3.08 crore.

According to the Lokayukta sources, the searches were carried out at 40 locations belonging to the accused officers posted in Bengaluru, Kolar, Tumakuru, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Davangere and Bagalkote districts.

The officers who were raided include T D Nanjundappa, Chief Engineer -Group A in the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms in Bengaluru; H B Kalleshappa, Executive Engineer Grade-1, Quality Control and Quality Assurance, Highway Engineering in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike; G Nagaraj, Assistsnt Executive Engineer in in Kolar; Jagannath, Project Implementation Unit in Kalaburagi; J S Nagaraju, Dist Statistical Officer, Food Safety and quality Unit, Health Department, Davangere.

Nanjundappa was found to have assets to the tune of Rs 8.46 crore, which comprised nine sites (plots), houses and agriculture land valued at Rs 7.47 crore.

Kalleshappa had properties worth Rs 6.5 crore including two sites, three houses and agriculture land whose estimated cost was Rs 4.97 crore.

Nagaraj had assets worth Rs 2.19 crore, Jagannath owned properties worth Rs 4.55 crore, Nagaraj J S – Rs 6.14 crore, Jagadeesh – Rs 3.11 crore, Durgad – Rs 1.92 crore and Kembavi owned assets worth Rs 3.64 crore.