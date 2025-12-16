Lokayukta raids unearth Rs 18.2 cr disproportionate assets from 4 govt officers

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 16 (PTI) The Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths on Tuesday conducted searches on properties belonging to four government officials in various parts of the state, unearthing assets totaling Rs 18.2 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The officers targeted were Byresh V S, Office Superintendent, Panchayat Raj Engineer Division, Zilla Panchayat in Mandya District, Rajashekar Erappa Bijapur, Joint Director of Vigilance Cell, Agriculture Department in Belagavi, L R Shankar Naik, District Health Officer in Vijayanagara and Roopla Naik S, Executive Engineer in Rural Water Supply and Sanitisation Department, Shivamogga.

According to Lokayukta officials, the raids were carried out simultaneously at 21 locations linked to these officers.

Rajashekar owned the most assets among the officers, valued at Rs 6.07 crore. Lokayukta found that he had three plots, three houses, ornaments worth Rs 19.19 lakh and vehicles amounting to Rs 38.8 lakh.