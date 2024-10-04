Lokayukta recommendation to prosecute 206 officials awaits government nod for months

Bengaluru, Oct 4 (PTI) The Karnataka Lokayukta’s recommendation to prosecute 206 officials across 27 departments in various cases is awaiting government permission for months, officials said on Friday.

These officials include 65 in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, 40 in the Revenue Department and 25 in the Urban Development Department, official sources said.

“As on September 27, the number is 206 officials. These figures change over the period of time but the pendency is high in some departments,” a top Lokayukta official told PTI.

“It's ironic. The government itself has not granted sanction against 206 officials in the various departments. These officials include those who amassed wealth disproportionate to their known source of income,” the official said. PTI EZK GMS RS RS