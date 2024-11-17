Lokayukta report has cleared previous BJP govt from 40% commission charges, claim party leaders

Bengaluru, Nov 17 (PTI) The BJP in Karnataka on Sunday claimed that the Lokayukta probe has cleared the party's previous government from 40 per cent commission charges, and that the allegations levelled by the Congress against it as completely "false".

Advertisment

The BJP leaders said that it is proved that the 40 per cent commission allegation was part of the Congress' "tool kit".

During the 2023 Assembly polls, the then opposition Congress had used the Karnataka State Contractors' Association 40 per cent commission charge as a major weapon to corner the then BJP government, which is said to be one among the factors that led to the saffron party's debacle in the election.

"...it is proved that the 40 per cent commission allegation made against BJP is false. We have come out of it...Congress using the (the then) state contractors' association president Kempanna and vice president as its tool kit, had alleged that the government was taking 40 per cent commission. A case was registered based on that, and the truth has now come out," Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters here, he said the contractor (R Ambikapathy), who had made allegations against the then government and had claimed to have given the commission, had in fact not worked as a contractor for six years.

"So this contractor and other unemployed contractors became part of a Congress tool kit and made allegations against the Basavaraj Bommai government calling us 40 per cent Sarakara (government). BJP workers questioned us about the allegations, today they are happy that this was bogus and a tool kit of Congress and Siddaramaiah (then leader of opposition)," he alleged.

Reacting to BJP's claims, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that he has not yet seen the report and noted that in several cases acquittal happens, for want of evidence.

Advertisment

Pointing out that the Congress government was unable to prove the charges in the last sixteen months after coming to power, Ashoka further said they have not submitted the documents in the High Court, where the case is on.

"...Now the Lokayuukta has given the clean chit stating that when one has not worked as a contractor for six years, where is the question of giving a commission...." he said.

The current Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is "60 per cent commission government", Ashoka further alleged and said, "We have given evidence for our allegation, but they (Congress) had not, when they made allegations against BJP".

Advertisment

He citied Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam, MUDA scam, among others, and hit out at Siddaramaiah.

Veteran BJP leader and former CM B S Yediyurappa, speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, said, "Lokayukta probe itself has said it (allegations were false). I appeal to them (Congress leaders) to speak carefully hereon, understanding that making such false allegations is of no use." In Hubballi, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the ruling Congress should apologise for making false allegations.

"We have been saying since the beginning that the 40 per cent commission allegation is false. Now Lokayukta is said to have come to the conclusion and has prepared a report. I have seen media reports on it...," he said.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters in Bagalkote, CM Siddaramaiah said that based on the then contractors' association president Kepanna's allegations, Congress too had made charges against the then government.

"I have not seen the report yet. After looking at it, I will comment...in many cases due to lack of evidence, cases will get dismissed, but that does not mean that the crime has not taken place. Wrong might have happened, but it did not get proved," he said.

Stating that he was also a lawyer, the CM said, "in several cases, acquittal happens for want of evidence, because basic principle under the criminal procedure code and criminal jurisprudence -- the benefit of doubt should go to the accused person, not the complainant." Earlier, Home Minister G Parameshwara in Bengaluru said he was not aware about the basis of such claims by BJP.

Advertisment

Hitting back at the BJP, the minister said it is wrong to say that Congress came to power only because of the 40 per cent commission campaign against the then BJP government, as there were also guarantee schemes among other things.

"It may be BJP's claim that Congress came to power by constantly levelling 40 per cent commission charge against the previous BJP government.

"The then state contractors' association president Kempanna, who is now no more, had written to the PM alleging corruption and 40 per cent commission was being collected, during the BJP government. Based on it, Congress as a party, in the interest of the people, had taken up the issue," he added. PTI KSU KH