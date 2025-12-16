Lokayukta searches govt officials in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Dec 16 (PTI) Karnataka Lokayukta officials on Tuesday conducted searches on properties belonging to government officials in various parts of the state, on the suspicion that they have possessed assets disproportionate to their income, official sources said.

The searches and verification of documents are on against at least four officials from Shivamogga, Mandya, Dharwad and Vijayanagara districts, the sources added.

Those being searched include a Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation official in Shivamogga and a health department official in Vijayanagara district. PTI KSU SA