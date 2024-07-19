Lokayukta raids on premises of two municipal commissioners, 11 others

Bengaluru: Two Municipal Commissioners were among 13 government officials whose premises were raided by Lokayukta sleuths in Karnataka on Friday in connection with disproportionate assets cases, a Lokayukta official said.

One of the municipal commissioners is posted in a major coastal town in the state, the official said.

According to the official, the raids were carried out in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Shimoga, Yadgiri and Kalaburgi.

"Officials commenced the raid early this morning at 54 locations involving over 100 sleuths," the official added.

The premises of officials posted in Invest Karnataka Forum, Yadgir Zilla Panchayat, Veterinary Department, Hebbagodi in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Labour Department, Commercial Taxes Department, Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board, Horticulture Department, Legal Metrology and Bhadravati Gram Panchayat were among those raided, the officer said.