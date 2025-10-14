Lokayukta sleuths raid 12 govt officials in disproportionate assets cases

Bengaluru, Oct 14 (PTI) Lokayukta sleuths on Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids across the state against 12 government officials, including a surveyor in the land acquisition division of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in connection with disproportionate assets cases.

The raids were carried out in several locations linked to the 12 officers.

According to sources in the Lokayukta, the coordinated raids were carried out from early morning.

Those raided include Jyothi Mary First Division Assistant, Department Health and Family Welfare in Hassan, Dhoolappa, Assistant Director, Agriculture Department in Kalaburagi; Chandra Kumar, Assistant Director, Agriculture Department, Chitradurga; Lakshminarayan P Nayak, Road Transport Officer, Transport Department, Udupi; Manjunath G, Medical Officer, Mallasandra Maternity Hospital, Bengaluru; and Jagdish Naik, Assistant Executive Engineer, Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL), Davangere. PTI GMS ROH