Lokayukta sleuths raid 12 govt officials, unearth Rs 38 crore worth assets

Bengaluru, Oct 14 (PTI) Lokayukta sleuths on Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids across the state against 12 government officials, including a surveyor in the land acquisition division of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in connection with disproportionate assets cases.

The raids, carried out in several locations linked to the 12 officers, led to unearthing assets worth Rs 38.10 crore.

According to sources in the Lokayukta, the coordinated raids were carried out from early morning.

Those raided include Jyothi Mary First Division Assistant, Department Health and Family Welfare in Hassan, Dhoolappa, Assistant Director, Agriculture Department in Kalaburagi; Chandra Kumar, Assistant Director, Agriculture Department, Chitradurga; Lakshminarayan P Nayak, Road Transport Officer, Transport Department, Udupi; Manjunath G, Medical Officer, Mallasandra Maternity Hospital, Bengaluru; and Jagdish Naik, Assistant Executive Engineer, Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL), Davangere.

Other officers who were raided are Ashok, Revenue Inspector, Rannebennur Taluk, Haveri; Basavesh in charge executive officer, Savanur Taluk Panchayat, Haveri; Chetan, Junior Engineer, Almatti Baladande Canal, Bagalkote; V Sumangala, Director, Karnataka Board of Secondary Education, Bengaluru; B S Naduvinmani Junior Engineer, Food and Civil Supplies Corporation, Davangere; and N K Gangamari Gowda Surveryor Special Land Acquisition office-2 in BMRCL.

Sumangala was found possessing Rs 7.33 crore worth assets, including four sites (plots), five houses, 19 acres agricultural land, ornaments and vehicles and gold bonds.

Ganga Mari Gowda has assets worth Rs 4.67 crore, Chandrashekhar's assets worth Rs 5.14 crore and Dhoolappa owns properties worth Rs 3.4 crore.