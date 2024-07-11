Lokayukta sleuths raid govt officers and engineers in disproportionate assets case in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jul 11 (PTI) Lokayukta sleuths on Thursday carried out raids in several places against 11 government officers and engineers in disproportionate assets case in Karnataka, Lokayukta sources said.

In an early morning operation, about 100 officials carried out raids in nine districts against government officers who are suspected to have accumulated disproportionate assets.

The Superintendents of the districts supervised the raids and carried out searches in 56 locations, the sources added.

The Lokayukta sleuths raided the Kalaburagi residence of a Revenue Officer posted in Kengeri Division of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

In Mandya, the raids were conducted at a residence of a retired executive engineer of the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Division and in Chitradurga, a chief engineer retiree from the Minor Irrigation Department, Bengaluru.

A Tehsildar in Kolar, Superintending Engineer, Executive Engineer and Assistant Executive Engineer were among those houses raided. PTI GMS KH