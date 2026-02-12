Lokayukta sleuths raid premises of four govt officials in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) The Lokayukta sleuths on Thursday carried out simultaneous searches at several premises linked to four government officers in Karnataka.

According to Lokayukta, the raids targeted properties in Bengaluru, Davangere and Dharwad as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities.

Officials under investigation include H M Janardhan, Superintendent Engineer in Karnataka Residential Educational in Bengaluru and Arjun R H, Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) in Bescom, Davangere. PTI GMS ROH