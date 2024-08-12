LokManthan-2024 to be held in Hyderabad in November

Hyderabad, Aug 12 (PTI) A curtain-raiser programme of LokManthan 2024 to be held in November this year was organised in Hyderabad.

LokManthan is a Biennial national colloquium of nationalist thinkers. The 4th Edition of this international conclave is being organised by Pragna Pravah, New Delhi and Pragna Bharati, Telangana, along with their associate associations from November 21 to 24, 2024 at Shilpa Kala Vedika here.

Bhopal, Ranchi, and Guwahati had hosted the earlier editions of LokManthan.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, who is the Chairman of the Reception Committee of LokManthan 2024, addressed the audience in the curtain-raiser event on August 10 through a video message, a Pragna Bharati release said.

He requested the support of everyone to make this prestigious event successful. PTI SJR SS