Lokmat Media Group honours achievers at summit in Cairo

Nagpur, Feb 8 (PTI) Distinguished personalities from the fields of industry, arts and social service were conferred with the 'Lokmat Global Icon' awards at the recently held 'Lokmat One World Summit' in Cairo.

The 'Lokmat One World Summit & Awards,' a ceremony celebrating Indian excellence, was held in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday, stated a release by Lokmat Media Group.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Nyati Group, took place against the backdrop of the Pyramids, the Nile River and ancient civilisations, adding a new dimension to the historic friendship between India and Egypt, the release said.

Distinguished personalities who have made a significant mark globally in the fields of social service, industry, arts, culture and public life were conferred with the 'Lokmat Global Icon' awards.

Lokmat Media Group and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Vijay Darda stated that at a time when there is bloodshed at many places in the name of religion, it is essential to work for humanity, and Lokmat Media Group is committed to this cause.

“Our effort is to reduce economic inequality, ensure equal opportunities for all and make everyone an equal stakeholder in development. It is from this aspiration that the concept of this conference emerged. Over the past few years, several important events of global significance have been organised through Lokmat Media Group. It is a matter of great satisfaction that through these platforms, we have been able to honour distinguished personalities from Maharashtra and across the country," he said.

Govind Goyal (executive director, Kalika Steel Alloys Private Limited) and Saurabh Athawale (director, KCyber Experts Private Limited) were among the awardees.

The summit recognised their leadership, excellence and innovation, aiming to honour those contributing to India's economy on a global platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Amruta Fadnavis, a banker and wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said, "My struggle was one of ideologies. My doctor parents raised me to be an independent thinker. After marriage, I balanced my banking career in Nagpur with household responsibilities. When Devendra Fadnavis became chief minister, life changed. Every move was scrutinised by the media. I faced much criticism, but I never changed who I am." PTI CLS ARU