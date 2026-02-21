Lokmat Times Excellence in Healthcare Awards: 5th edition to be held in Nagpur on Feb 26

Nagpur, Feb 21 (PTI) The 5th edition of Lokmat Times Excellence in Healthcare Awards ceremony will be held in Nagpur on February 26 in the presence of Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat Acharya Devvrat and state health and family welfare minister Prakash Abitkar, who will be the guest of honour.The awards will be presented across multiple categories, including two Lifetime Achievement Awards (one male and one female), five Outstanding Contribution Awards (three from Nagpur and two from outside Nagpur), one Young Achiever Award, one Special Jury Award, one Social Service Award, one Research and Development Award, one Lokmat Times International Award, and 25 Popular Choice Awards.

Nagpur Mayor Neeta Thakre will attend the ceremony as special guest, while chairman of Lokmat Media Group and former member of Rajya Sabha Dr Vijay Darda will prominently remain present on the occasion.

The awardees have been selected by a robust and experienced Jury Board comprising eminent doctors in the healthcare sector. The Jury Board is chaired by senior physician Dr Jay Deshmukh with senior radiologist Dr Raju Khandelwal as its secretary.

Members of the Jury Board include Padma Shri Dr Vikas Mahatme, Senior Ophthalmologist & Former MP; Padma Shri Dr Chandrashekhar Meshram, senior neurologist; Dr Prashant P. Joshi, director, AIIMS Nagpur; Dr Ravi Chavan, dean, IGGMC – Mayo; Dr Prashant Jagtap, senior cardiologist and Dr Anand Pathak, senior oncosurgeon.

Others on the jury comprise Dr Vasant Khalatkar, senior paediatrician & neonatologist; Dr Manjusha Giri, president-elect, IMA Maharashtra state; Dr Jaspal Arneja, senior cardiologist; Dr Sushma Deshmukh, senior gynaecologist; Dr Nilesh Agrawal, senior neuro-spinal surgeon; Dr Neeraj Baheti, senior neurophysician and Dr Ramakrishna Shenoi, senior dental surgeon.

Lokmat Times Excellence in Healthcare Awards is Lokmat Media Group’s initiative to acknowledge and honour such eminent people of the medical profession of the region who have made outstanding and exemplary contribution to society through their professional commitment and dedication.

Guided by strict and objective criteria, the selection process remains transparent, rigorous, and entirely non-partisan. The entire process of selection of awardees is unbiased, transparent and the Jury Board has complete power and authority to take final decisions.

Dignitaries from various walks of life and a large number of doctors and medical students from leading medical colleges of the city will participate in the event.

The keynote address by Director of CSIR - National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur, Dr S Venkata Mohan, will be the main highlight of the event.

He will speak on the topic 'Air Pollution and Its Growing Threat to Public Health' and provide in-depth scientific insights into the rising levels of air pollution, its long-term effect on public health and essential preventive measures.

In addition, an exclusive interview with internationally renowned ophthalmologist and research head and senior consultant at NHG Eye Institute (Singapore) Dr Rupesh Agrawal, will serve as a rich source of knowledge for the doctors as well as the audience.

He will share his experience and perspectives on modern ophthalmology, advanced research, technological innovations, and future treatment approaches. PTI COR BNM