Lokpal asks journalists to apply for accreditation, follow dress code

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has sought applications for accreditation from journalists to cover its working and has issued a list of eligibility norms that includes a dress code for mediapersons while visiting its premises.

Desirous journalists need to have a law degree recognised by the Bar Council of India under the Advocates Act, reads the norms for accreditation of legal correspondents in the Lokpal of India.

However, the Lokpal chairperson can waive or relax this condition in appropriate cases if the journalist or correspondent holds a Bachelor degree of a recognised university; and possesses at least five years' experience of reporting events and proceedings of any constitutional court, the norms said.

Interested journalists should have at least five years' experience of reporting in a daily newspaper or a national or international news agency or electronic media organisation, of which at least three and a half years must be of reporting events and proceedings of any constitutional court, reads the norms issued on September 25.

"Applications are invited from interested and eligible journalists/ correspondents in proforma in annexure for accreditation as the Legal Correspondents in Lokpal of India," the circular said. The last date of receiving application is 30 days from the issue of the circular.

Mentioning conditions to be observed by a working journalist/correspondent after his accreditation, the norms said "an accredited correspondent, temporary/regular, shall visit the Lokpal premises in a formal dress, in a manner befitting the decor of the office and displaying prominently his accreditation card." At all times, an accredited correspondent, temporary or regular, shall maintain decorum in the Lokpal premises and refrain from doing such things as may interfere with the proceedings before the Lokpal and shall restrict his movement within the prescribed area for the media, interact only with the spokesperson of the Lokpal and no other official including shall not attempt to access any confidential or even official records except the ones shared to him by the spokesperson of the Lokpal, the circular said.

"Accredited correspondent, temporary/regular, shall make a serious endeavour of reporting accurate account of the information shared to him by the spokesperson of the Lokpal without any distortions and embellishments," the norms said.

In another order, the Lokpal has nominated its deputy registrar as its spokesperson.

According to the norms, the applications for temporary/regular accreditation shall be placed before the chairperson or accreditation committee nominated by him for that purpose, for consideration.

The chairperson, for reasons to be recorded in writing, may accord accreditation to any deserving candidate in relaxation of the rules and these norms, the circular said.

On being granted temporary/regular accreditation, a legal correspondent will be issued an identity card.

"In case, an accredited legal correspondent, temporary/regular, is transferred or otherwise ceases to represent the concerned newspaper, news agency or electronic media organisation for which she/he was granted accreditation, shall, within two weeks of such transfer or cessation, return the identity card," one of the conditions mentioned in the norms said.

Such legal correspondent will not be extended the privileges of an accredited legal correspondent of the Lokpal unless she/he seeks a fresh accreditation by making an application in accordance with the norms for representing the press/agency/organisation concerned, to the chairperson, it said.

The Lokpal has also cited certain conditions for journalists while seeking temporary accreditation.

It said that the application for accreditation "must be accompanied by an attested copy of the Law degree" and interested candidates "must possess at least three and a half years' of experience of reporting events and proceedings of any court in a daily newspaper and/or a national or international news agency and/or electronic media organisation having standing..." The application must be supported by clippings showing the court reportage for the requisite number of years and a letter from the Chief Editor certifying the above-mentioned experience of reportage, another condition said.

Grant of accreditation will be the sole discretion of the chairperson, or the accreditation committee nominated by him and the decision in this regard shall be final and binding, according to the norms.

The accreditation, whether temporary/regular, can be withdrawn, at any time, without assigning any reason, it said.

The full bench of Lokpal approved these norms in its meeting held on August 6, 2024 and these have been uploaded on the website of the anti-graft ombudsman. PTI AKV ZMN